Image copyright JJC Skillz/ Twitter Image example Funke Akindele na one of Nigeria best actresses

Nigerians enta social media to para afta video of Actress, Funke Akindele's husband birthday party wey dem do for house begin trend.

Nigeria don record ova 200 cases of coronavirus and di state wia di party bin hold, Lagos State, na di most affected state for di kontri with ova 100 cases of coronavirus.

Lagos state announce lockdown for two weeks as goment dey try stop di spread of di virus, dem even ban parties and gatherings of over 20 pipo and dem dey advise social distancing rule for di state.

Afta di video of di birthday party surface for social media, Nigerians show dia disappointment say celebrities suppose dey lead by example.

Some even say as she be ambassador of di Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, she no suppose break di rules of social distancing and parties.

Some pipo say make di Nigeria Centre For Disease Control quarantine her and everybody wey come di party.

And some of her fans say no be only am dey guilty to throw party.

For tweet wey she later delete, di actress explain say all di pipo wey come di party don dey together for ova two weeks.

Image copyright Twitter

But plenti pipo for social media no tink say her excuse dey enough to put her family and oda pipo in harms way at dis critical time wey di kontri dey try contain di spread of di virus.

So far, out of di 224 cases of coronavirus wey Nigeria don record 5 pipo don die and 27 pipo don recover.