Image copyright Getty Images Image example Police said di man no like as di group bbin dey tok loudly under im windows

One man for Russia don shoot dead five pipo say dem dey make noise, talk loudly outside im house late in di evening.

Police say di shooting happun for di village of Yelatma, for di Ryazan region about 200km (124 miles) south-east of Moscow.

Di area dey currently under lockdown sake of coronavirus.

Investigators say di man bin first complain give di group from im balcony, before argument start. He come open fire with one hunting rifle.

Di four men and one woman "die of dia injuries on di spot" around 2200 on Saturday, di Investigative Committee tok.

Di suspect, dem later arrest di suspect wey dem never tok im name.

Dem don search im apartment and seize di weapon.