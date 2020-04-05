Image copyright Getty Images

As Covid-19 lockdown for many states don force schools to close, state goments for Nigeria dey use odas ways for student education to kontinu.

Lagos state na one of dem. Di goment of Nigeria commercial center announce say school students go follow partake for class ontop radio - di first time wey dis kain tin go happun.

English, Mathematics, Basic Science and Civil Education na di four subjects wey Junior Secondary students go get di opportunity to learn starting from Monday 6 April, although class for Senior Secondary students don begin since 30 March.

For northern Nigeria, Kano sef don already begin to dey broadcast lessons as at last week, 1 April, 2020.

Also, e be like say Kano dey add television join radio to broadcast lessons, for subjects like Chemistry, Biology, Economics, Building Technologies, Physics, and Islamic studies.

At least for big city like Lagos, wia private schools sometimes no dey follow goment curriculum for public schools, many of dem don get arrangement to kontinu to dey teach lesson during di 'coronavirus break'. So pikin as young as five years wey dey primary school go-go internet to watch lesson from dia school teacher.

If states like Lagos and Kano do dis distance learning programme well-well, opportunity dey for pipo wey no dey live in dia states - or even kontris - to benefit from am.

Dis na because some of dis radio stations dem dey stream live ontop internet. So, anybody wey get internet go fit follow do di lesson.

Although challenge still fit dey with electricity wey no constant for Nigeria and internet wey no steady or too cost.