Image example The PM took part in the clap for carers on Thursday outside No 11 Downing Street

Dem don admit Prime Minister Boris Johnson for hospital for tests, 10 days afta im test testing positive for coronavirus, Downing Street tok.

Dem carry am go one London hospital on Sunday evening sake of say im get "persistent symptoms" - plus temperature.

Dem say na "precautionary step" afta doctor don advice dem.

Di prime minister still dey in charge of goment but di foreign secretary go head one coronavirus meeting for di kontri on Monday morning.

Oga Johnson dey hospital all through di night as im dey do wetin dem call "routine tests".

Dr Sarah Jarvis, a GP and broadcaster, tell di BBC say Oga Johnson go likely do chest X-ray and dem go scan im lungs, especially if e dey difficult for am to breath.

She say e dey likely make im get electrocardiogram to check di way im heart dey work and dem go test im oxygen level, white blood cell count, and liver and kidney function before dem go release am from hospital.

Oga Johnson bin dey work from house since dem announce say e test positive to coronavirus on 27 March.

Also on Friday, di prime minister post one Twitter video wia im tok say im dey display minor symptoms of coronavirus.

Boris Johnson posted a video message on Friday

"I still get temperature. but according to goment advice i go continue to dey self isolate until di symptom go away," he tok.

"But we dey work all through on our programme to fight coronavirus."

Di news of Oga Johnson admission for hospital dey come afta di Queen deliver speech to address di nation, she tok say UK "go succeed" for im fight against di coronavirus pandemic.