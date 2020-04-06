Image copyright Twitter

Ghana goment as part of support to Ghanaians during de fight against coronavirus, all citizens go enjoy free water for three months.

Prez Akufo-Addo make announcement during en fifth national address Sunday evening on how Ghana dey deal plus coronavirus spread.

He explain say govment go absorb de water bill of all Ghanaians starting April, May den June.

"Government go absorb de water bills for all Ghanaians for de next three months, that be April, May, and June" President Akufo-Addo talk.

"All water tankers, publicly den privately-owned also go help ensure say de supply of water to vulnerable communities," he add.

President Nana Akufo-Addo also announced three month tax holiday give health workers for Ghana starting April 2020.

As part of measures wey go bring some relief to health workers wey dey on de frontline coronavirus fight, govt say frontline staff go enjoy 50 percent of dema basic salary for three months starting April.

Govt dey hope say these things go reduce de pressure on Ghanaians during de coronavirus fight.

Two regions Greater Accra den Ashanti dey under 14-day lockdown as part of measures to control de spread of de virus.

Ghana record 214 coronavirus cases, 3 recoveries den 5 deaths since de outbreak of de virus for de country.