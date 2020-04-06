Image copyright Other Image example F

Funke Akindele and her husband JJC Skillz plead "Guilty" for dis obeying lockdown order wen dem appear on Monday morning before one Lagos court.

Lagos State goment for south west Nigeria charge Akindele to court after video of di birthday party she do for her husband JJC inside dia Lagos mansion for Amen estate appear and trend for social media.

Tori be say Lagos goment arrest Akindele on Sunday night say she party inside lockdown.

Na di Attorney General of Lagos. Moyosore Onigbanjo and Chief Magistrate Yewande Aje-Afunwa be di prosecutors for dis mata.

Goment say she disobey di March 30, 2020 Presidential order to stay inside house for 14 days and not to dey more than 20 pesin togeda in order to stop di spread of di virus.

Some social media users for di kontripara say Akindele disappoint her fans afta video of her husband birthday party show face for dia timeline.

Tori be say as some part of di kontri including Lagos wia di actress dey live dey on lockdown sake of coronavirus her fans say no be good tin for her to do party, invite pipo for dis period.