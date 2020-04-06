Image copyright uMhlathuze Municipality

One couple, husband and wife and guests wey come follow dem jolly for dia wedding for South Africa, don enta police net sake of say dem no follow goment rule.

South Africa goment bin don ban plenty pipo to gada for any occasion, in dia effort to slow down di spread of coronavirus.

Police officers and military na im go stop di wedding and arrest 53 pipo for eNseleni, inside rural KwaZulu-Natal during di weekend.

Di arrest happun afta one whistle-blower call Police to report about di wedding.

Inside viral video ontop social media, di bride bin dey wear white gown as dem wan put am inside police van, di groom sef nack blue suit, dey hold im bride dress to help her enta di vehicle.

Im also enta di police van - as di police put di guest inside vehicle to carry dem go police station. Dem arrest di pipo because dem go against di Disaster Management Act.

Under di lockdown rules, no weddings dey allowed and even burials must follow strict rules.

"Weddings no dey allowed at all, di number of guests wey show no mata. Na only funerals wey di mourners no pass 50 na im dey allowed. No oda occasion dey valid," national police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo tell di BBC.

Police say dem don dey get underground reports from pipo about illegal gatherings including church service.Dis na di second couple wey dem go arrest on dia wedding day.

Last week, police round up newly weds for Nkandla as di pipo wan begin chop wedding food.

Di police bin end di celebrations, arrest di couple, and scata hundreds of guests wey follow come jolly with dem.

South Africa get di highest confam infections for Africa, currently dem get more than 1,600.