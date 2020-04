Spencon: How one ogbonge Africa construction company take fall

Spencon na one of di largest construction firms for East Africa before. Afta years of money palava, two British oga dem wey dem bin bring to save di company, but 18 months later di oga dem run bosses and hundreds of Africans lose dia jobs. Africa Eye investigation chook eye inside di tori of how yawa gas for Spencon.