Magistrate court for Ogba Lagos don sentence Nigerian actress Funke Akindele Bello and her husband, Abdul Rasheed Bello, aka JJC Skillz to 14 days community service and isolation afta dem break di Lagos state goment law on social distancing for di lock-down to fight coronavirus.

Di couple enta gbege afta one viral video wey show dem dey party for house with more dan 20 pipo for di house

Di couple go also pay 100,000 naira each and go observe di isolation for place wia nobody go know by di Lagos state goment to determine dia Covid-19 status.

Di couple go spend three hours per day, excluding Saturday and Sunday to visit 10 important public places for Lagos to educate di public on di consequence of non-compliance with goment restriction order.

Dem must also submit di names and phone numbers of every pesin wey attend di party.