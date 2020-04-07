Image copyright Getty Images Image example 98 pipo don die for Chicago and 72% of dem na black residents

Statistics from Chicago health officials don record plenti death of coronavirus on black Americans.

Black pipo for Chicago don account for 70% of coronavirus deaths, even as dem be 30% of di whole population.

Other cities wey get large black populations, plus Detroit, Milwaukee, New Orleans and New York, don become coronavirus hotspots.

Di US don record nearly 370,000 cases of di virus and almost 11,000 don die.

All ova di world almost 75,000 pipo don die from coronavirus and ova 1.3m cases na im dem don record.

Wetin Chicago statistics dey show?

As of 5 April, 1,824 out of di 4,680 confam cases of Covid-19 wey dey Chicago na black pipo wey dey live for di area, city officials tok on Monday.

Dem compare am with 847 white pipo, 478 Hispanic and 126 Asian Chicagoans.

Chicago don record 98 deaths as of Sunday, and 72% of dem na black residents.

Di difference dey show across di state, where black pipo na 41% of pipo wey e don die from Covid-19 , even as dia population na 14% of di whole of Illinois.

Chicago public health commissioner Dr Allison Arwady tell tori pipo say black residents dey live on di average of 8.8 years less than di white pipo wey dey live di area.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot say di coronavirus na "devastating black Chicago".

She tok say dem go send city inspectors go different shops to make sure say everybody dey follow di rule of social distancing .

Mayor Lightfoot sef raise di possibility say curfew fit dey di areas wey pipo dey gather for outside stores wia dem dey sell liquor.



How di thing be generally for di nation?

Though dem don call di coronavirus di "great equalizer", data dey suggest say di way di disease fit affect pipo from one neighbourhood to di other fit dey different

For Michigan, African Americans na 14% of di population, but dem account for 33% of di coronavirus cases and 41% of di deaths, na so di figures from di state health department show am on Monday.

White residents na about 23% of di recorded cases for Michigan and 28% of di deaths, according to di data.

Detroit, Michigan, na about 80% black, and di city together with im surrounding towns dey account for around 80% of confam cases of coronavirus.

Another similar difference happun for Milwaukee, Wisconsin, wey be one of di most isolated cities for di US.

African Americans make up almost half of di 1,000 cases wey dem record for Milwaukee Country as of last Friday and 81% of im 27 deaths, even as black pipo na 26% of dia,

Some 40% of coronavirus deaths wey e happun for Louisiana bin happun for di New Orleans area, where di majority of residents be black.

Health officials bin tok before say di Big Easy residents dey suffer from obesity, diabetes and hypertension wey dey high pass di national average, and e dey make dem dey more vulnerable to Covid-19.

Wetin fit make di virus dey affect black pipo pass for Chicago?

Mayor Lightfoot say diabetes, heart disease and respiratory sickness "dey common" for black communities.

Dr Arwady tell reporters say even everybodi for di city get access to doctor , "we go still see di health disparities because of food deserts and lack of streets wey pesin fit dey wakabout".

Dr Cameron Webb, wey be African-American physician wey dey run for congress for di US state of Virginia, tell BBC News say na di pandemic dey highlight di racial and economic disparities for di US.

"E really dey expose di fault lines wey dey our society," he tok.

Alderman Jason Ervin, wey be chairman of Chicago council black caucus, tell tori pipo for Chicago Tribune say di rate wey pipo no take dey follow di stay-at-home orders for di city dey contribute to di statistics.