See how cyber-criminals dey take advantage of COVID-19 to tiff from Nigerians

Di Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) don alert Nigerians say cyber-criminals dey take advantage of di current "COVID-19" pandemic.

Dis internet jaguda dey tiff sensitive informate from pipo and dem dey gain access to computers or mobile devices with different technical mago-mago, according to di kontri central bank.

Dem say dis trend no be for only Nigeria as cases of cybercriminal activities wey dey related to COVID-19 don increase all ova di world.

Which method dis cyber-criminals dey use kolobi pipo?

Phishing campaigns: Internet jaguda pipo dey send out emails dey claim say e be from health organisations like Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) or di World Health Organization (WHO). Di email fit get one link wey be say if you click am dem go tiff all your login information or any other secret informate wey you get for your computer or mobile device.

Relief Packages: Cyber-criminals dey send message to pipo through social media or emails to click on link to register to come collect package wey goment or other organisations dey use helep pipo during dis COVID-19 pandemic.

CBN say dem use dis mago-mago to collect informate of dia victim. Dem add am say some pipo still fit call you to give dem your account details to collect di relief package.

Impersonation: Cyber-criminals go call individuals, claim say dem be staff of dia bank and dem go tell dem to download mobile apps wey go allow dem do easy banking all through di period of dis pandemic.

Central Bank of Nigeria still warn say dem dey use di mobile apps to tiff informate from dia victim phone plus oda things.

Jaguda pipo still don produce COVID-19 maps, wey go tiff background informate of pipo.

How pesin no go fall victim for internet jaguda pipo?

i. Dey careful and check well all di emails or phone calls wey dem claim to be from NCDC, WHO or

Goment, especially wen di call bdey ask make you drop your bank informate or click any link or visit any website to collect information.

ii. Avoid to dey click on links or attachments for emails wey claim say dem get more informate on di COVID-19 pandemic.

iii. No download any mobile app wey you no kow where e come from

iv. Collect relief package only from tori pipo wey you trust.

Di Central Bank of Nigeria say dem go continue to dey monitor and torchlight all di activities of dis jaguda pipo and dem go dey provide updates as e dey happun.