Di oga World Health Organization (WHO) don condemned two French doctors wey tok say make dem test di vaccine for the coronavirus for Africa.

Di join-bodi organisation of health workers don call di comment of di two doctors "racist".

"Africa no fit be testing ground for any vaccine, WHO Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus tok.

Di doctors' tok during one TV debate and dia tok make pipo vex say dem wan turn Africa to "human guinea pigs".

One of dem don tok sorry.

When dem ask oga Tedros im reaction for di doctors tok during one briefing wey WHO organise, di oga con angry say di tok na hangover from "colonial mentality".

"Na disgrace, appalling, to hear for dis 21st century from scientists, to dey tok dis kain tok. We condemn dis in di strongest words possible, and we assure you say e no go happun," he tok.

As di number of conmfam cases for Africa continue to dey go up. Some goment dey impose strict measures to take slow di spread of di virus. Nigeria President Muhamadu Buhari don ban all travel in and out of di kontri and three oda major towns for two weeks since March 30.

Wetin di doctors tok?

During one debate ontop French TV channel LCI, Camille Locht, wey be head of research for Inserm health research group, tok about vaccine trial for Europe and Australia.

Jean-Paul Mira, wey be head of intensive care for Cochin hospital for Paris, con say: "If I fit be provocative, shey we no suppose dey do dis study for Africa where dem no get mask, treatment or even resuscitation?

"sometin like dia happen somewhere for study aids. For prostitutes, we try am sake of say we know say dem dey highly exposed dem no dey use protection."

Mr Locht nod say im agree wit di suggestion, and im say: You dey correct. We dey process to dey tink about same study for Africa.

Dr Mira don earlier ask whether di study go work on healthcare workers for Australia and Europe sake of dem get access to personal protective equipment (PPE) when dem dey work.

Di show spark plenty, even from former footballer Didier Drogba, wey call di comments "deeply racist". He add: "No take African pipo as human guinea pigs! E dey absolutely disgusting".

Im fellow former footballer Samuel Eto'o call the doctors "murderers".

Di doctors' comments don also fuel existing fears for Africa say African pipo go be guinea pigs for di new coronavirus vaccine.

Coronavirus centres dey targeted for African countries - most recently, one facility wey dey under construction for Abidjan, Ivory Coast suffer attack from protesters.

Video wey dem post for aocial media show pipo wey dey tear di centre down wit dia hands, and dey smash contruction materials for ground.