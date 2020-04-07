Fake news! BBC Pidgin no do any tori wia Ghana president dey criticise Liberia leader

BBC Pidgin don reject one fake tori wey dey fly upandan wey quote Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo dey criticise Liberian President George Weah, wey carry di logo and branding of di news company.

Di picture wey dey circulate and wey get BBC Pidgin logo, quote President Akufo-Addo say:

"During dis global crisis, every African leader suppose dey display dia ability, but e be like say di Liberian president dey hide from im pipo again and dey avoid im responsibility"

Dat na fake news.

BBC Pidgin don draw body, wash hand comot, and reject totally dis fake news.

BBC Pidgin dey use dis opportunity to tell pipo say, make dem no reason dat tori at all as e no come from dem.