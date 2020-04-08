Image copyright Others

Hundreds of African residents and businessmen na im dem pursue comot from hotels and apartments for China southern city of Guangzhou as local authorities for di city dey rollout testing campaign for Covid-19, community leaders tell BBC.

Di pipo wey dem evict say dem dey discriminate against dem.

"Dem dey accuse us say we get di virus", Tobenna Victor, wey be Nigerian student for Guangzhou tok.

"We pay rent to them and after dem collect di rent dem chase us comot from di house. Since last night we don dey sleep outside".

"Dem come our house, tell us say make we for 24 hours for di result but after 24 hours nobody follow us tok, one businessman Lunde Okulunge Isidore, from di Democratic Republic of Congo tok.

Image copyright Lunde Okulunge Isidore Image example Oga Isidore say im still dey wait im result

Some residents still tell BBC say dem no allow dem enta dia apartment, other pipo say dem don force dem to quarantine and dem no show dem dia test result.

On Tuesday, Chinese official deny di rumor wey dey fly upandan for internet say na Africans dey spread di virusand di part wia Africans dey live dey on lockdown

Dem no support media player for your device Coronavirus cases: How Oluwaseun Osowobi take survive Covid-19 for Nigeria

Guangzhou na home to one of China largest African communities and e don become a hub for African traders wey dey buy and sell goods for di continent.

Worry dey increase for China ontop di increase of imported Covid-19 cases, and authorities dey fear say e fit cause another outbreak.

Since March, Guangzhou don ask pipo wey come from abroad to quarantine for 14 Days.