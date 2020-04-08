One Port Harcourt Chief Magistrate Court don send two pilots with Caverton Helicopters, Samuel Ugorji and Samuel Buhari to prison custody, say dem intentionally disobey di Executive Order wey Rivers State Governor give to ban any flights into di State to take check spread of coronavirus for di state.

Chief Magistrate D.D Ihua-Maduenyi remand di two pilots for Port Harcourt Correctional Centre till May 19, 2020 when dia trial go begin, come rule make dem conduct COVID-19 tests for di two pilots to know dia status.

Rivers State Governor,Nyesom Ezenwo Wike say im ready to drop im immunity to testify against pipo wey violate di state border closure regulations to prevent spread of coronavirus, so make di Police take di matter very serious so odas go take example and no go fall di law.

Di Governor wonder why Caverton Helicopters no obey di State Goment after dem don give dem procedure to take fly in expatriates from Lagos into di State, do that dem go know di status of evri pesin wey dey come into di State and fit do contact tracing.

"I say we need di support of evribodi. Nobody know di status of di pipo wey dem bring come into Port Harcourt. Nobody know weda dem dey positive or negative. I don tok am before say I no get right to close di airport but I get di right to say no enter my State because we want to know your status."

Meanwhile, Caverton Helicopters don beg Federal Goment to intervene for di matter so Rivers State goment fit release dia pilots as dem get permit and approval from Federal Ministry of Aviation and Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), to carry out essential duties for oil and gas sector during dis Coronavirus period.