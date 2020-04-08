Image example Dangote don arrange six hundred bed isolation centre or Kano State

As at January 12, 2020, na only China get confam case of Coronavirus but by January 13, di virus don become global problem, as kontris like Thailand, Japan, South Korea and America begin record dia first cases of di virus.

Afta den, di disease begin spread to oda part of di world, including Africa.

For now, more than one million confam cases of Coronavirus na im dey di world.

Nigeria bin record di first case of Covid-19 for February 27, afta one Italian man wey enta di kontri test positive for di virus.

For March 9, di kontri confam di second case, one citizen wey get contact wit di Italian man test positive.

Afta den, di kontri begin record more cases.

According to di latest report wey Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC give, di kontri get 254 confam cases of di virus and e don enta 17 states of di federation.

CASE SUMMARY FOR NIGERIA AS AT APRIL 7TH 2020

Total Samples Tested - 5000

Total Confirmed cases - 254

Discharged - 44

Death - 6

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No of Deaths Lagos 130 96 32 2 Abuja FCT 50 35 7 2 Osun 20 19 1 0 Edo 11 8 0 1 Oyo 11 10 0 0 Bauchi 6 3 0 0 Akwa Ibom 5 5 0 0 Kaduna 5 4 0 0 Ogun 4 2 2 0 Enugu 2 2 0 0 Ekiti 2 1 1 0 Kwara 2 0 0 0 Rivers 2 2 1 0 Benue 1 1 0 0 Ondo 1 1 0 0 Delta 1 1 0 0 Katsina 1 1 0 1 Total 254 202 44 6

Di states wey Covid-19 neva enta

As di Coronavirus dey spread and kontris for the world dey record high numbers, about 19 states for Nigeria still dey free.

Kano

Gombe

Adamawa

Anambra

Plateau

Borno

Ebonyi

Cross River

Sokoto

Kebbi

Imo

Niger

Bayelsa

Taraba

Kogi

Nasarawa

Zamfara

Yobe

Jigawa

Some of these states dey di Northern part of di kontri wey get high population and authorities fear say kasala fit burst if dem record any case as health centres for dis part of di kontri no too many.

But since di outbreak of Coronavirus for di kontri, some of dis states don take some steps to ensure say di virus no enta dia states and dey don also prepare to contain di virus in case e happun.

Kano state na one of di biggest commercial city for di kontri wey get about 13.6 million.

Coronavirus cases: How Oluwaseun Osowobi take survive Covid-19 for Nigeria

Part of di tins wey di state goment don do na to beg for di assistance of 6,000 medical and health professionals wey go volunteer to help di state fight di spread of di virus.

Di state commissioner for health, Aminu Tsanyawa also announce say goment don put in place facilities for di isolation centres wey dem don arrange.

Borno state set up 25 man Task Force wey go partner wit private sectors, faith based organizations, NGOs, and oda agencies to manage di virus in case e enta di state.

On 19 March, Anambra State goment announce say make all schools for di state close, dey also suspend any kain public gathering till further notice.

For 21 March, Kebbi State say make all schools for di state close till further notice.

For 23 March, Ebonyi state goment ban all public gatherings, whether na wedding, burial, seminar, any tin wey go make plenty pipo gada.

Coronavirus: Nigeria man build Covid-19 wash-hand sink

Niger State goment announce lockdown for di state and restrict pipo movement from 8am to 8pm every day.

Bayelsa and Imo state give order say from March 26 make all schools for di states close and dem ban public gatherings wey pass 50 pipo.

For 28 March, Anambra State goment announce say make di 63 major markets for di states no sell market, only pipo wey dey sell food items and medicines fit enta market.

Abia State announce border closure for four weeks, and order say make residents sidon for house, dey close markets and only pipo wey dey sell food items and melecine go open shop.

Cross River goment ban all religious gatherings wey pass more than 5 pipo.

Kebbi no gree make pipo comot or enta di state.

Nigerians tok dia mind on top coronavirus wey enta dia kontri

Taraba goment close all dia borders and restrict movement to enta or comot for di state.

Oda states for di federation wey get high number of confam cases, Lagos, Abuja and Ogun states dey under lockdown for 14 days and oda states wey di virus don enta don put measures in place to take contain di spread.

Kwara State wey just confam dia first two case, dey under partial lockdown,

Delta state don close their borders, among others.