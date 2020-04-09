Yaoundé storey building collapse kill pipo, search dey on for oda pipo

Image example Place wia building collapse for Yaoundé

Four storey building don collapse, kill pipo, wound five odas and fire fighters di still search for see if oda pipo still dey inside.

Witness for dis quarter, Nestor tell BBC News Pidgin say e see how dey komot three pipo but e no bi clear if dey don die or not.

But national radio tori say one pesin don die and five oda pipo get wound.

For now de pipo weh deh wound dey for University Teaching Hospital.

De witness say deh no build de house wit correct material and den add anoda upstair untop.

All man for quarter know say de house bi shake, Nestor add.

For now fighters di still search and not fit tok for BBC News Pidgin now.