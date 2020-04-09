Image copyright others

Some Nigerians dey para for social media as one team of Chinese medical experts land di kontri.

Dem say dis move wey goment make no make sense at all.

Most of dem attack di goment say Nigerians get better doctors wey fit handle di outbreak of di disease for di kontri.

As at April 8 Nigeria don record ova 276 cases of coronavirus across several states for di kontri with six deaths and discharge 44 pipo.

Di Chinese medical experts team get 15 pipo wey include doctors, nurses and laboratory technicians.

Wetin di Chinese medical experts dey come do?

According to di statement wey Nigeria health minister Osagie Ehanire release, ''di Chinese medical team work for di kontri na to help improve our testing and management of Covid-19 cases, especially for those pipo wey dia condition critical for Nigeria.''

Meanwhile China Civil Engineering Construction Company for Nigeria, CCECC also tweet before di team land say, di technical team wey dem send come Nigeria go provide healthcare assistance to dia employees and share methods on how to contain Covid-19 with dia Nigerian counterparts.

Anoda tweet for dia handle say, na "purely advisory & technical work to help install equipment" dem come for, and dem no get treatment responsibility. Dem go also provide health assistance to China, Nigeria employees.

Anoda tweet from Tolu Ogunlesi, special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Digital and New Media say:

"CCECC volunteer to support us with medical personnel, equipment & supplies(incl ventilators). Dem just land. Medical personnel NO go treat/manage patients." Im tok.