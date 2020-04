Coronavirus: Di Nigerian engineers wey dey fix ventilators for free

Dem no support media player for your device

Coronavirus: Di Nigerian engineers wey dey fix ventilators for free

Two Nigerian software engineers dey fix ventilators for free for one hospital for northern Nigeria.

William Gyang and Nura Jubril, wey get experience with electrical repairs, discover say University of Jos teaching hospital get 40 faulty machines wey don spoil.

Dem don already fix two and dey work on oda ones.