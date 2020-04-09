Nigeria goment don grant amnesty to 2,600 prisoners

Image copyright Bayo Omoboriowo

Nigeria goment don pardon 2,600 inmates wey dey prisons for di kontri.

Na di Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola announce am on behalf of di Federal Government today for one World Press Conference.

Di affected inmates na:

Prisoners wey be 60years & above.

Those wey dey suffer from ill-health wey dey likely to end for death.

Convicts wey dey serve 3yrs & above & get less dan 6mnths to serve.

Prisoners with mental issues.

Prisoners with option of fine wey no pass N50,000.

Skip Twitter post by @MinOfInteriorNG In a symbolic gesture of the amnesty given to the 2,600 inmates across Nigeria, 41 Federal inmates and 29 FCT inmates making a total of 70 inmates who met the above criteria will be released today from the Kuje Custodial Centre in Abuja. #InmateAmnesty — Ministry of Interior (@MinOfInteriorNG) April 9, 2020

As a symbol of di amnesty to di 2,000 prisoners, goment say, 41 Federal inmates and 29 FCT inmates making a total of 70 inmates wey meet di above criteria go free today from di Kuje Custodial Centre in Abuja.

Di sattement add say di amnesty no go apply to prisoners wey dem sentence for violent ogbonge like terrorism, kidnapping, armed banditry, rape, human trafficking, and pipo wey kill pipo and so on.