As coronavirus continue to dey spread for di world, na so di rush for face masks dey increase as pipo dey find ways to protect themselves.

Some pipo don even begin do their own homemade face masks wey dey come in different designs, sizes, shapes and colours.

Even some kontris don compulsory face masks for dia citizens and anybody wey disobey get sanctions wey e go pay, all dis na to prevent di spread of COVID- 19.

As a result of di rush for face masks, na different ones pipo dey use cover their face, wey dem tink say fit helep dem, make dem for no catch Coronavirus.

But di World Health Organization for one recent update for their website say face mask na only one of di preventive measures wey dey to reduce di spread of some respiratory viral diseases wey include COVID- 19.

Di health body say face mask alone no fit give person all di protection dem need against disease, na why dem advise regular washing of hands.

Even sef, one group of scientists dey advocate say make everybody begin wear face masks as a way to stop di spread of di virus.

For inside di Medical Journal, dem say even though evidence no too dey say face masks fit protect against di virus, e say nothing dey to lose.

For inside one article, Professor Trisha Greenhalgh from University of Oxford write say masks get how e dey help prevent disease and e get way e get small impact on social and economic life".

Inside one editorial wey relate to am, Professor Babak Javid fromTsinghua University for Beijing say the benefits dey okay and e no dey harm pesin.

E say di evidence wey dey now dey show say di virus dey spread from pipo wey don dey infected but neva begin dey show symptoms or no even dey show symptoms at all.

research call dis one "asymptomatic transmission", di US Centers for Disease Control recently recommend say make Americans dey wear face masks once dey comot for their house.

Dis don cause katakata between di US goment and many odas wit di advice wey di World Health Organisation and di UK health authorities give.

Di WHO and Public Health for England bin sama warning say face masks dey give pipo false sense of security and e no go allow dem observe social distancing or frequent hand-washing, and dem fit dey infected if dem no handle their masks carefully.

Di face mask wey di WHO recommend na medical face mask.

Di health body bin look di latest evidence dem get, whether face masks go get benefit for everybody.

Dem say although some kontris don recommend say make di general population begin use whether di medical or non-medical mask to take prevent di spread of Coronavirus.

WHO say that area no too clear as na limited research na im dey but dem encourage kontris wey don order di use of face masks for dia citizens make dem study if e dey effective, so everybody go fit learn.

But experts reach di conclusion say make dem reserve di medical masks for health workers, no be for general public.

Only two groups of pipo suppose dey wear protective masks:

Pipo wey sick and dey show symptoms

Pipo wey dem suspect fit don catch coronavirus

Masks no dey recommended for di general public because, di mask fit don dey contaminated as pipo dey cough or sneeze or as you dey try put am on or remove am.

Mask fit create false sense of security. To dey wash hand regularly and social distancing na im dey authentic pass.

Which mask be di best?

For hospitals, na different kain masks dey do and dem get different grades of protection.

Di most protective one na FFP3 or N95 or an FFP2.

Experts no recommend dis kain masks for public use, na only for health workers wey dey work wit Coronavirus patients or anyone wey get high risk to fit catch di virus.

Di Director General of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu also tok say face masks na for pipo wey dey infected and health workers wey dey attend to suspected cases or treat pipo wey get di virus. E say di kontri go soon get policy on wearing of face masks.

Whether you wear mask or you know wear, e get things wey dem don prove on how you fit take protect yourself and others and dis na maintain your lane, clean your hands, cough or sneeze inside your elbow, and no touch your face.