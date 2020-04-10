Image copyright Twitter

Ghana President Akufo-Addo announce say he extend de lockdown of Accra den Kumasi by one more week.

De lockdown dey take effect from Monday, April 13, 2020.

He talk for en sixth address to Ghanaians say, de country make some progress on de coronavirus pandemic fight but more work dey.

President Akufo-Addo also announce say govment go absorb de full electricity bill poorest consumers for Ghana.

While de rest of consumers who no dey fall within de low income consumers go enjoy 50 percent reduction in cost of electricity for three months.

Ghana record total of 378 Covid-19 cases, out of which four people recover, six people die, two dey inside critical condition wey 370 be mild cases who dey collect treatment for house or treatment facility.