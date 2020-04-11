Image copyright Getty Images

Di President of Chad, Idriss Deby, say im kontri army wey de play major role for di fight against jihadist for di region no go take part for any military operation wey dey outside di kontri border.

Im announcement dey come afta Chad military say dem kill more dan one thousand Boko Haram fighters for Lake Chad region during one operation wey also kill 50 sojas.

Di President wey wear camouflage uniform as im dey address senior members of di army, say Chad sojas don sacrifice too much for di fight against jihadists for di region.

Idriss Deby accuse oda kontries say dem no dey play dia part.

If president Deby mean wetin im tok, e go be major setback. Na Chad Army get more experience pass for di region, as dem dey Niger and Nigeria to fight Boko Haram.

Dem also dey G5 force wey France dey support to protect di border dem for di Sahel region and dey dey part of UN peacekeeping mission in Mali.

Meanwhile Nigeria army don announce say di Chief of Army Staff Lt.Gen Tukur Buratai don relocate fully to di north east part of di kontri.

Dem say im go dey direct and monitor all di operations from di theatre command and oda army operations across di kontri