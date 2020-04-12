Image copyright Kemdi Image example Na Kemdi follow us gist about dia relationship

Di coronavirus don put Lagos, Ogun and Abuja for lockdown for almost two weeks now with oda states wey dey add dem selves as di spread of di virus dey increase.

But as pipo dey try to keep dem sef safe, e fit put strain on plenti relationships wey include romantic relationships.

We follow four pipo tok and dem tell us how dem no allow di lockdown spoil dia love.

Dinma, 23 and Olaolu, 23

Dinma and Olaolu meet for university but no be until January dis year anytin happun between di both of dem. Dinman say, "For December 2019 I joke say make e send me Christmas gift na im e say make we exchange gifts for January. Afta dat time, we start to dey se, dey tok more and more."

Dinma tok say dem don dey date officially for 2 months.

Dinma also tok say, "we dey try to keep di fire burning with tok-tok and funny pictures dem."

But she hala say because dem dey tok evriday with chats, video calls and phone calls, sometimes tins no go dey to tok about again but dem get way to bring back di gist to life.

Kemdi, 27 and Chidera, 22

Image copyright Kemdi Image example Na Kemdi follow us gist about dia relationship

Kemdi and Chidera don dey date for more than one year and dembin meet online.

Kemdi say dem "come see say we dey stay for di same town. Na so one day, she bin need help to reach somewhere and di beta pesin I be, I tell am say I go help and na di first time we meet face to face and na from dia e start".

For dis pandemic mata, dem dey keep in touch with plenti call and tok-tok wey Kemdi say dey help di way im dey miss am. However im want make di lockdown end because "I dey miss pesin o".

Ayomide, 27 and Precious, 21

Ayomide and Precious meet dem sef for university and don dey date for di past one year and e say di way im dey make dia relationship to dey fresh, na to dey send am poems so she go smile before she sleep.

E also say dem dey play online games like XO, Truth or dare, 21 question and at times, "we go stroll togeda for inside video chat".

Even with all di tins wey dem dey do to keep di spark, im say "Mehn, I no dey cope oh."

Chisom, 25 and Austin

Chisom and Austin don dey engaged and dis coronavirus lockdown spoil dia plan to get married on di 13th of April but dem dey make am work sha.

As Chisom put am, "we dey so close but yet so far away from each oda". She tok say dem dey tok about three to four times for one day and dem dey spend three to four hours on each call.

Chisom also tok say dem dey do online dates, wia "we dey recreate wetin dey happun for normal evening dates and late night dates."

She say dis period good for di two of dem because e don give dem room to plan for dia future togeda.

"Di koko be say we no fit get enough of each oda and I no know how I go react when I see am because im don promise say we go see no mata wetin happun on di day we suppose marry and e go take me out for ice cream because dat day suppose be our special day."