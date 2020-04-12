"If you stay for your house and mesef stay for my house, coronavirus go go im house"

2020 Easter celebration dey very special as Christians all over di world dey celebrate am inside dia house sake of Coronavirus pandemic.

Dis na as goments for many countries, including Nigeria don declare lockdown, tell pipo to sidon for house as way to take tackle dis disease make e no spread.

Na so clergy men wey tok to BBC Pidgin dey also advise Christians to obey goment instructions as bible tok, to stay for dia house dis Easter.

Rev Dr. Nkem Osuigwe of Pastor Faith Baptist Church, Port Harcourt add say, "If you stay for your house and mesef stay for my house, coronavirus go go im house too."

Rev. Fr Michael Chime, Parish priest for Enugu state and Rev. Father Mark Odion wey be Priest for Catholic church also follow chook mouth.

Producers: Onyinye Chime, Karina Igonikon