Ghanaians dey express mixed reactions after govment launch de GH COVID-19 Tracker App which dem say go help fight coronavirus.

Ministry of Communication who champion de creation of de mobile application plus tech experts believe say dis app fit trace anyone wey come into contact plus COVID-19 carriers.

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia launch de app alongside virtual concert yestee, April 12, 2020.

But some tech experts feel say dis COVID-19 Tracker app be needless.

Why people dey criticize COVID-19 mobile app

Founder of tech company, mPedigree, Bright Simons be one of question why govment dey launch mobile app which menerz no fit access for app stores.

"Why Government of Ghana go do virtual concert den take launch app wey citizens no fit use" he biz.

According to Mr Simons, Apple and Google, de two companies wey go fit host apps which go fit reach de entire Ghanaian population block de use of such apps until dem rework dema systems, vet apps wey dem go host on dema platforms.

BBC Pidgin checks for Apple store show say de GH COVID-19 Tracker App no dey there, meaning iPhone users no fit access am.

Also, wana checks for Playstore on android device show say de app no dey available for android users too.

Dis be why some tech experts dey question why government dey do virtual concert take launch something wey people no fit use yet.

But Government officials say dem go make de app available give Ghanaians on Android and iOS platforms later dis week so say dem fit download.

Meanwhile, people also fit use USSD code which dem make available den APK links which some people go fit use download de app.

How COVID-19 tracker app dey work

Vice Prez Mahamudu Bawumia reveal say de app go help make officials "track people wey get de virus easily, those wey contact other people.

He also explain say de app go help make dem track people wey dey under quarantine, especially for people wey dey need self-quarantine.

Mixed reactions to de mobile app

Some Ghanaians hail de launch of de GH COVID-19 mobile tracker app.

For dem dis be solid development wey go improve on how de country dey fight spread of coronavirus.

But others too feel say dis be waste.

Those wey believe say e be waste bore sake of de fact different reasons.

For some e be sake of dem no fit download de app.

Others too dey wonder if dis app be misplaced priority of sometimes e go benefit just small portion of Ghanaians who dey use mobile apps more.

Ghana join few countries like China, South Korea, Singapore, Russia den others wey launch mobile app to manage de spread of COVID-19.