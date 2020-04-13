Coronavirus fit kill, hunger sef fit kill- Elderly woman

Dis two elderly pipo follow BBC pidgin tok about di lockdown and how e dey affect dem so far.

Mrs Oyeleke wey be 72 years na resident for Lagos state.

Alhaji Saliu Folorunsho wey be 80years na chief Imam and resident for Ijoko, Ogun state wey dey di outskirt of Lagos.

''If someone stay home no food throughout, na die be dat o'' na wetin Mrs Oyeleke tok.

Alhaji Saliu sef tok say "Goment no get data for us but wen dem wan collect tax and Nepa, den go come our domot. Why dem no use dat data come give us sometim for our house?"

Video Producer: @sarahtiamiyu

Both of dem get message for the goment.