Report believe say di 1918 flu pandemic infect third of di population worldwide

As di whole world dey battle with di coronavirus pandemic today, plenti pipo dey hala say dem neva see dis kain tin before but di truth be say pandemic like dis don worry like dis before.

Make we look back to di ogbonge pandemic wey shake di world - di Spanish Flu. wey bin happun 100 years ago.

Di 1989 influenza pandemic/Spanish Flu na di most serious pandemic for recent history. Na one H1N1 virus with genes of avian origin cause am. Although no universal agreement ontop wia di virus for come.

Dem estimate say about 500 million pipo or one-third of di world pipo catch di virus.

Di number of deaths dey about 50 million worldwide, according to di CDC. But pipo dey argue about di number of death and e dey very hard to verify di actual number.

About 500,000 Nigerians, out of population of 18million, die for less than 6 months, and between 50 and 80% of di population na im di virus affect.

Di over-crowded city centers na dia worse pass, even though di pandemic reduce as fast as e start. Panic, death and sickness affect di productive capacity of di kontri.

Di fact say dem call di pandemic, Spanish flu no mean say e come from Spain. Di name gum di disease because di Spanish newspapers na di first to report di outbreak.

Di Influenza officially enta Lagos on 14 September 1918 (according to di Public Record Office, London) Dem confam di 1st case for Lagos on 14 Sept. Dr Gray, one colonial medical officer, discover say Three crew men from di SS Panayiotis dey very sick ontop Iddo wharf.

Dem remove dis three crew men go di infectious disease hospital for Ikoyi afta dem diagnose say dem get di disease.

Sanitary authorities arrest di ship and disinfect am, then later send am go di pool-dat na di quarantine area for ships wey dem don disinfect.

Di rate of di spread and infection inside Lagos come dey increase more-more. Di spread for Lagos dey fast and bad well-well sotey for di first two months di number of death dey high- Lagos loss 1.5% of im 81,941 population.

By half of September, all di merchant ships wey pack for Lagos don dey infected. In fact one of dis ships cause di wide spread of di influenza for Lagos.

Members of di Red Cross Motor Corps, all wearing masks against di spread of di influenza epidemic

Report say one of di ship, SS Bida na "di chief means wey dey influenza take enta Nigeria" (Public Record Office, London, 1919).

Di SS Bida leave Gold Coast and land for Lagos on 14 Sept with 239 passengers. Lagos sanitary control no do dia work wella, dem leave all passengers to go without thorough examination. All dis passengers come disappear and mix up with di local pipo.

Even di Ag Governor confam for one memo to di British Secretary of State, di carelessness of di sanitary officer wey dey in charge of di sea port for Lagos. Dem later record more cases of infected passengers inside di SS Bida more than any oda ship wey pack for Lagos dat time.

Report of some Pipo wey sick and dey linked to di ship

Image copyright BETTMANN/GETTY IMAGES

One first class customs clerk waka go see medical officer on 18th September, e later come begin sick on di 22nd, dem come send am go di Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) on di for 23rd as case of influenza and im come die di same day.

Dem find out say one woman dey sick for di man house on di 15th and she be passenger inside di S.S. "Bida". She use train take comot from house on di 23rd, and dem remove am go IDH.

On di 23rd dem find one unconscious African sailor from di S.S "Bida" for street and dem no fit find im address for Lagos.

On di 24th, dem declare say one Customs Clark, wey dey live for di same compound as anoda goment clerk and one girl, wey come from Gold Coastget contact with di S.S "Bida" but dem later say na lie.

On di 25th, report of oda cases like di cook of one goment official wey dey live for one compound wia passengers from S.S. "Bida" don bin visit. Plus also one Customs Clark, wey dey work for di same office with di case of 18th September, im sister and son on di 26th. Many more case dey.

Di colonial goment struggle to control di infection. From 14 September wen dem first confam di infection for di city, dem report cases of infection every day from ships wey dey come from neighboring kontries.

Di rate of di spread and di fast way e take kill pipo surprise di world. Pipo from different class na im di influenza affect.