Nigeria president, Muhammadu Buhari don extend di lockdown wey dey for Lagos, Abuja and Ogun state to anoda 14 days.

Di presido yarn dis one today for di broadcast wey im do give everybody for di kontri.

"...afta I don carefully consider di briefings and Report from di Presidential Task Force and di different options wey dey, e dey very important to extend di current restriction of movement for Lagos and Ogun States as well as di FCT for anoda 14 days effective from 11:59 pm on Monday, 13th of April, 2020. "

Di president ask all im kontri men and women to work with goment for di fight against coronavirus.

