Di #payusviaBVN begin dey trend after Nigeria president Muhammad Buhari announce extension of two weeks lockdown for some areas of di kontri for nationwide broadcast wey im do to take address how di kontri dey plan put full stop to di spread of COVID-19.

Di extension begin from Monday night for Lagos and Ogun state for South West Nigeria and Abuja, di kontri capital for anoda two-weeks.

Coronavirus cases: How Oluwaseun Osowobi take survive Covid-19 for Nigeria

According to goment dis na measures to take stop di spread of Coronavirus for dis parts of di kontri wey get almost 80 percent of di coronavirus confam cases for di kontri.

Nigerians wey dey affected by dis lockdown extension enta social media to ask goment to transfer moni give everybodi through dia Bank Verification Number, BVN, make dem for fit get moni to take buy food wey go sustain dem for di period.

Dem cite oda kontris like Canada, Namibia as example say e get as dia goment dey take transfer moni directly to dia citizen bank account and through oda means.

For dia reactions on social media dem say anoda 14 days inside emptiness fit make hunger wowo pass di spread of di virus.

For President Buhari address, e mention say im goment go continue to dey share food, moni to ease di pain of di lockdown.

Meanwhile for BBC pidgin social media platform, pipo enta we comment section to tok wetin dem need Nigeria goment to do if dem consider di extention of two weeks lockdown to take stop di spread of di virus for di kontri.

Dem say hunger na wetin make goment consider pass if dem go put saving humanity ontop pausing di economy of di kontri during di period of di lockdown.

Dis na some of dia comments: