Coronavirus: Compulsory mask, but cost force Cameroonians for sew dia own

Scarcity and high cost don make kontri pipo don di sew dia own masks wit kain-kain, size and colour as goment say all man must wear mask for komot for house.

Prime Minister, Joseph Dion Ngute take announce say from April 13 e bi compulsory for wear mask for public.

Dis decision kam as Cameroon don pass 800 cases, and na de second kontri for Africa wit high number for Covid-19 positive cases.

But masks dem for pharmacy now di cost FCFA 1000 and e go hard for pesin weh e just di manage life for buy three for one day.

Even den for plenti pharmacy dem for Yaoundé, masks bi scarce sotei pharmacy dem too di sew mask for sell for FCFA500.

Some no even care about de quality but some di put cotton material for make’am and odas compress as some doctors advice.

Wetin we call dis foto, Cameroonians di wear different kain mask

So for make sure say deh no get in trouble wit law, some kontri pipo laik Peter and Sylvanus wear mask weh deh sew’am.

Security official don di arrest pipo for Douala and Buea weh deh no wear mask, but for Yaoundé deh nova start arrest pipo weh deh no di wear’am.