“Di stigma plenty for pipo wit di virus ” - Seun O

Seun Otolorin na professional photographer wey come Lagos from London for one Ogbonge event in March.

"I fall ill a day afta di event and on di fourth day of feeling unwell I go hospital and dat na wetin trigger di whole testing process" na wetin Seun tok wen we ask am wetin happun.

Lagos state goment follow release statement say make everybody wey go di event start to self-isolate after dem confam case of person wey go di event.

Seun O follow BBC Pidgin tok about di stigma wey pipo like himself wey don get di virus before dey face for Nigeria and why pipo wey dey isolation centre no even wan show face wen im dey film.

E show us how life be inside di Lagos isolation centre as im spend 10 days for dia.

"I don test negative for di virus 3 times now and I dey feel very well" na wetin Seun tok as dem don discharge am now and e dey free to waka.