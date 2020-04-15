Image copyright EPA Image example Some voting booths dey outside Covid-19 treatment centres

South Korea hold dia National Assembly election on Wednesday, 15 April even as pipo dey fear say e fit fuel a rise for di cases of coronavirus for di kontri.

But according to BBC tori pesin for Seoul, Laura Bicker, everything waka well-well.

She tok say dem keep one meter for di line to vote, take temperature of every pesin wey come vote and give dem mask, sanitizer and plastic gloves before dem give dem di ballot.

Na di manner wey goment handle di coronavirus pandemic for di kontri be di main talking point of dis election ahead of corruption cases of goment officials and di state of di economy.

Dis election na wetin many pipo Dey looo as way to test presidential candidates and political parties on how popular dem be ahead of di 2020 presidential election.

Dis election see di largest number wey comot to vote wit 66% of di population despite di pandemic even as na di first time 18 year olds dey cast dia votes.

Image example Voting take place even as strict social distancing guidelines dey ground

South Korea wey currently get about 60,000 pipo for inside quarantine bin give room for dia coronavirus patients to mail dia votes in.

But dem also designate special voting centers within special times for di pipo wey get small small symptoms of di virus to fit vote.

Di world bin praise di kontri on top di way wey dem take control di spread of di virus for dia kontri with mass testing and tracking.

However wit this election, fear don dey again say e fit lead to second round of coronavirus spread.