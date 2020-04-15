Image copyright Getty Images

Di coronavirus bin start for December last year, but already di world don dey deal with di pandemic of di virus and di disease wey e don cause - "Covid-19" .

For plenti pipo, di disease no too shake dem, but some pipo dey die from am.

So how di virus take dey attack body, why some pipo dey die and why be say dem fit treat some pipo?

Incubation period

Dis na wen di virus first enta pesin bodi to settle.

Di way virus dey work, dem go first enta di cells of di bodi and dem go begin hijack dem.

Di coronavirus, wey dem dey call Sars-CoV-2, fit enta your bodi if you breathe am in (afta pesin cough near you) or you touch any surface come touch your face.

E go first infect di cells wey dey your throat, airways and lungs e go turn dem into coronavirus factory wia e go begin produce plenti number of new virus wey go enta go infect more cells inside di body.

For di early stage, you no go dey sick but some pipo fit develop symptoms.

Di incubation period wey be di time wey dey between wen pesin get di infection and wen e begin dey see symptoms dey different for different pipo bodi but most times na five days.

Mild disease

Dis na wetin most pipo go experience.

Covid-19 na mild infection for eight out of 10 pipo wey get am and di main symptoms na fever and cough.

Body aches, sore throat and headache fit follow but some pipo fit no get am.

Wetin dey cause di fever na wen your immune system dey try fight di virus, at dis time e don see am as hostile invader and e dey try send signal to di rest of di bodi say something don dey wrong and e go begin dey release di chemicals wey dem dey call cytokines.

Wen dis chemicals comot to come support di immune system e dey cause bodi aches, pain and fever.

Di coronavirus cough dey always start as dry one (e mean say nothing dey comot from your throat) and na because cells don dey irritated as di virus don infect dem.

Some pipo fit eventually begin dey cough mucus wey be dead lung cells wey di virus don kill.

Di best way to treat dis symptoms na to dey for bed rest, take plenti liquid and Paracetamol. You fit no need special hospital care.

Dis stage dey last for about one week - at dis point most pipo dey recover because their immune system don fight off di virus.

However, some go develop more serious form of Covid-19.

Severe disease

Mechanical ventilator wey dey Aga Khan University Hospital in Nairobi, Kenya

If di disease climb enta di severe stage dis na because di immune system dey overreact to di virus.

Di chemical signals to di rest of di bodi go cause pain, swelling, heat for di bodi and too much of dis inflammation fit cause katakata throughout di body.

"Di virus go begin dey give signs of imbalance for di way immune system dey respond with too much inflammation. How e dey do am, we no sabi, ", Dr Nathalie MacDermott, from King's College London tok.

Dem dey call di inflammation alias rise of di lungs, pneumonia.

Pneumonia dey cause make pesin no fit breathe well.

Some pipo go need ventilator to help dem breathe.

Dis stage na im dem think say e affect 14% of pipo for China, based on data.

Critical disease

Scans of lungs infected with coronavirus show areas of pneumonia

Na around 6% of cases dey reach dis critical stage.

At dis point bodi go begin dey fail and di chances of death dey real.

Di problem be say di immune system don dey go out of control and e dey cause damage all through di bodi.

E fit lead to septic shock wen di blood pressure drop to low levels wey dey dangerous and organs stop to dey work properly or e fit even fail completely.

Bad respiratory distress syndrome go cause di spread of inflammation for di lungs, e go stop di bodi from getting enough oxygen e need to survive. E fit stop di kidney from cleaning di blood and damage di walls of your intestine.

"Di virus go set up one huge degree of inflammation wey you sef go give up, all di organ go begin fail, " Dr Bharat Pankhania tok.

And if di immune system no fit get on top of di virus, then e go spread to evri corner of di bodi where e fit even cause more damage.

Treatment for dis stage go dey critical, dem go need attach artificial lungs wey go fit take blood comot from di body through thick tubes, turn am to oxygen and pump am back into di bodi.

But di damage fit reach dead levels wey di organs no fit keep di bod alive again.