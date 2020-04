Coronavirus Lockdown: "We bin get informate say dose so called One Million Boyz dey di next street''.

Dem no support media player for your device

Coronavirus Lockdown: "We bin get informate say dose so called One Million Boyz dey di next street''.

Social media para wit pipo wey claim say dem attack dia families and friends.

Dem say di attackers scata pipo house dem for Lagos and Ogun state. But police don tok say dose report dem no be true, say na fake news.

"You no fit protect your area by to dey cause more panic.