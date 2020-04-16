Image copyright Twitter/@zshamsuna

Di madam wey dey incharge moni mata for Nigeria say e dey true say Nigeria no dey part of di kontris wey benefit from IMF debt relief for di poorest and most vulnerable members for di next six months sake of coronavirus.

"Since Nigeria no dey owe IMF, we no get any outstanding gbese wey dem need forgive us." Di Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed tok to clear di mata.

Di International Monetary Fund organization bin forgive 25 kontris of dia gbese for di next six months make dem for fit use di moni tackle di coronavirus pandemic for dia kontri.

Dis one dey make pipo for Nigeria begin hala.

"We still dey consider weda to apply for new IMF financing and dis new application na under di Rapid Financing Initiative (RFI)." She tok.

Skip Twitter post by @ZShamsuna It is true Nigeria is not a beneficiary of recent IMF debt relief for 25 countries. As stated in IMF Executive Board statement, the relief ‘provides grants to our poorest & most vulnerable members to cover their IMF debt obligations for an initial phase over the next 6 months’ pic.twitter.com/p0MqnPx426 — Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed (@ZShamsuna) April 16, 2020