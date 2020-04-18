Image copyright Twitter/@bashirahmed

Abba Kyari, wey be di President Chief of Staff die of coronavirus on Friday.

Na President tok-tok pesin, Garba Shehu announce dis one for statement and say dem go announce im burial arrangement soon.

E tok say Abba Kyari bin test positive for Covid-19 and bin dey already receive treatment before im die.

Kyari, na Presido Buhari confidant and one of di most prominent persons for goment.

Who be Abba Kyari Nigeria 5th Chief of Staff

Di office of di Chief of Staff to di President no get any backing of di constitution.

But di office na one wey many politicians dey even lobby to get.

Since Nigeria 20 years of democracy, di position of chief of staff don be office wey many dey envy for di kontri.

President Buhari with Abba Kyari for state house

Dis na sake of say di office dey play two major role of politics and bureaucracy.

Since 1999, Nigeria don get five Chiefs of staff and dem be Maj-Gen Abdullahi Mohammed(rtd), Chief Gbolade Osinowo, Chief Mike Oghiadomhe, Brig-Gen Jones Arogbofa(rtd), and Mallam Abba Kyari.

President Muhammadu Buhari appoint oga Abba Kyari August 27, 2015 and come re-appoint am again for im second term.

Oga Abba Kyari come from Borno state north central Nigeria. A state wey don dey suffer Boko haram attack for more than ten years now.

E get im first degree for Bachelor of Arts Degree in Sociology from di University of Warwick, England, in 1980.

E come do second degree for Law from the University of Cambridge, England and come go Nigerian law school, finish, dem come call am to bar for 1983.

For 1984, e go back to Cambridge again to do Masters' Degree for Law.

Between 1988 and 1990, e become Editor wit di New Africa Holdings Limited Kaduna, (publishers of Democrat Newspapers).

Abba Kyari

He serve wit di Borno State Executive Council as Commissioner for Forestry and Animal Resources for 1990 and Secretary to di Board of African International Bank Limited, between 1990 and 1995.

Oga Abba also don be Executive Director, Management Services, United Bank for Africa Plc. (UBA) and later become Managing Director and Chief Executive of di Bank.

E even become Director of Unilever Nigeria Plc. for 2002, Director of Exxon Mobil Nigeria and for 2016, president Buhari appoint am into di board of National Petroleum Corporation.

Wetin be di work of chief of staff

To co-ordinate di activities of all di Principal Staff Officers of the President

Pass all di message, directives and decisions of the President to the SGF, CDS. Members and oda top goment officials

To form ad-hoc bodies and write dia terms of reference togeda wit SGF

To lead di meetings of Principal Staff Officers to di President.

Monitor and Coordinate di day to day activities of the President.

To clear all official military and civil matters as well as preparation of executives summaries for official mata

To arrange for official appointments and engagements of di President, togeda wit SCOP and ADC

To arrange all di meetings by di President and ensure coverage of di meeting and provide secretariat services.

To organise Federal Executives Council meetings togeda wit di cabinet secretariat advise di President on top im schedule, meetings schedules.

To attend National Defence and Security Council meetings.

Cabal controversy/ Drama

Di position of chief of staff no get any cabinet rank or executive powers but for dis administration, di position hold plenti power sotey Abba Kyari dey among those wey Nigerians believe dey advise President Buhari on how to govern di kontri.

Nigerian believe say na im plus Mamman Daura and Boss Mustapha dey run tins for di kontri.

Di Chief of staff power come even increase wen presido ask all im cabinet members to check wit am and di SGF before dem meet am.

Im position don also cause plenti drama wit di wife of di president, Aisha Buhari wey accuse say some cabals don high jack im husband.

E even be like say dia battle come enta gear two wen local tori pipo report say di first lady accuse Abba say e deny im candidate, Buba Marwa di ministerial position.