Covid-19 bin start for di end of 2019, but signs dey show say e fit tey before some patients begin get dia body back.

How u go take well depend on how you take sick wen you catch di virus. Some pipo go quick well while di disease fit leave plenty wahala wey go tey for oda pipo body.

Age, gender and oda health mata wey pesin get, go increase di risk of di pesin to sick well-well wen e catch Covid- 19.

If pesin no begin collect treatment on time, di pesin no go quick well too.

What if di symptoms no dey serious?

Most pipo wey catch Covid- 19 dey get di normal symptoms like cough or fever. But dey fit begin get body pain, dey tire, get sore throat and headache.

Di cough go first start like dry cough, before some pipo cough begin comot mucus wey contain lung cells wey di virus kill.

To treat dis symptoms, just dey bed dey rest, drink plenty water and use pain relief like paracetamol.

Pipo wey dia symptoms no too serious dey quick well.

Di fever go stop before one week end, but di cough still fit dey. One World Health Organization (WHO) analysis wey Chinese data gada say e fit take like dat kain two weeks for pesin to recover.

What if I get more serious symptoms?

Di disease fit no become serious till afta some days. Dis dey happun wen di infection don dey body for seven to ten days.

Di situation fit change suddenly as e go dey difficult to breathe wen di lungs don dey inflamed. Dis na because di immune system for di body dey try fight di virus. E go dey work and before you no, di body go begin experience collateral damage.

Some pipo wey dey hospital go need to collect oxygen.

GP Sarah Jarvis tok say to begin breathe normally fit take some time. E fit take dat kain two to eight weeks before pesin recover but tiredness go still dey.

What if I need intensive care?

Di WHO reason say na one for inside pesin go dey in need of intensive care treatment, wey fit need make dem make dem sleep come put am on ventilator.

E go take time for pesin wey dey intensive or critical care unit (ICU) to recover from di sickness.

Dr Alison Pittard wey be di Dean of di Faculty of Intensive Care Medicine say e go take like 12 to 18 months before pesin wey go ICU fit go back to normal.

If pesin dey hospital for long, im go lose some of im muscle. Patients go dey weak and e go take time before di muscle build. Some pipo go need do physiotherapy before dem go fit waka again.

Because of wetin di body dey pass through, oda health challenges like delirium and psychological disorders fit occur.

Make pesin tire na one big factor wey Covid- 19 get join oda tins according to wetin Paul Twose wey be critical care physiotherapist for Cardiff and Vale University Health Board tok.

Reports dey from China and Italy wey tok say di whole-body go weak, breathing go short if you try force am, pesin go dey cough all di time and breathing no go dey regular, too much sleep go join.

"We sabi say patients go take time before dem well, e fit be months before dem recover".

But e dey hard to generalise. Some people dey spend small time for critical care, while others go dey use ventilators for many weeks.

Coronavirus go fit affect my health for long-term?

We know sabi for sure if long-term data dey, but we fit look at oda conditions.

Acute respiratory distress syndrome (called Ards) dey develop for patients wey dia immune systems dey enta overdrive, and e dey cause damage to di lungs.

"One ogbonge data dey say even afta five years pipo still dey physical and psychological difficulties," Mr Twose tok.

Dr James Gill, one GP and lecturer for Warwick Medical School, say pipo also need mental health support to quick recover.

"You dey find am difficult to breathe, Di doctor go say we gatz put on a ventilator". We need to make you sleep. You go wan tell your family?'

"PTSD [post-traumatic stress disorder] for some of di patients wey di sickness hook well-well no be surprise. Plenty pipo go carry psychological scars."

Possibility dey say some patients wey dia case no too fit get long-term health problems - like tiredness.

How many people don recover?

To get correct figure fit dey hard

As of 15 April, Johns Hopkins University report say about 500,000 pipo don recover out of two million wey dey infected.

But kontris dey use different method record. Some no dey publish di number of pipo wey recover and dem no dey record pipo wey dia sickness no too serious.

Mathematical models have estimated between 99-99.5% of people recover.

I fit catch Covid-19 again?

Plenty guess work dey wit little evidence, on how strong any immunity dey. If patients don successfully fight off di virus, e mean say dem don build immune response.

Reports of say patients wey dey infected two times fit be say di test dem do say dem dey free of di virus, no correct.

Di immunity question dey important to understand whether pipo fit catch di virus again and how effective any vaccine fit be.