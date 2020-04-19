Image copyright Getty Images Image example Coronavirus testing centre

Goment for Lagos state don set coronavirus sample collection stations for 20 LGA's for di state, dis na to helep give pipo wey get di symptoms chance to go drop dia sample for testing.Commissioner for health Akin Abayomi tell tori pipo on Sunday say dis na to bring sample testing closer to di pipo and to encourage early testing.

Address and phone numbers of di 20 stations dey for di pictures below 👉👉https://www.facebook.com/492378324116772/posts/3079808755373703/?d=nLagos state bin don introduce house to house search for pipo wey get symptoms of covid 19.Di state still dey first for number of Nigeria states wey get more cases of coronavirus with 309 confirmed cases, 14 deaths and 94 discharged patients.