Image example Kluiverth Aguilar (left) play for Peru Olympic qualifying campaign for January

Manchester City don agree one deal to sign Kluiverth Aguilar from Alianza Lima.

Aguilar go remain with im current club until im turn 18 for May 2021.

City officials say di player go start im career with di Blues on loan outside di Eithad stadium and as tings be so, e neva qualify for work permit.

Alianza describe di move as "di most important transfer for Peru football to Europe in recent years".

Aguilar say: "im goal na to become correct player for di first team,"

Who be Kluiverth Aguilar?

Kluiverth Aguilar na 16-year-old defender from Peru.

Aguilar made im first-team debut for November afta Peru select am for di South American Under-17 Championships for 2019, when im just be 15 years old.

