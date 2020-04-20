Image copyright Getty Images

Eighty-six new cases of coronavirus na im Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), confam on Sunday night to take di total number for di kontri to 627.

According to to NCDC, out of di 86 new cases, Lagos get 70 case, FCT record seven, den three na from Katsina , while Akwa Ibom get three, den Jigawa, Bauchi and Borno record one-one case each.

Dis latest figures cause reaction for di kontri. Lagos state na currently di center of di outbreak for di kontri with 376 cases as at di 19th of April, 2020

Why di cases of covid-19 dey increase for Lagos state?

One of di reasons na say Lagos state get testing capacity pass oda states and dem plan to do more.

Recently, Lagos state goment set up sampling collections stations for di 20 local goment areas inside di state wia citizens wey suspect say dem get any symptom of Covid-19 fit visit to drop samples for testing.

Health commissioner for di state, Prof. Akin Abayomi do press briefing on Sunday wia im tok say dis strategy na to bring Covid-19 testing opportunity closer to di pipo.

"Di idea na also to help reduce di work stress of health workers wey dey visit different local government to search for new cases and sample collection."

"Di new arrangement go provide opportunity for pipo for di local goment with symptoms of Covid-19 to present demsef early for testing." oga Abayomi tok.

"We don decentralise di locations wia you fit submit yoursef for sampling. So wetin we do na to move sampling stations to di local goment. And if you feel say you get any of di symptoms wey dey like Covid-19, you fit present yoursef to dis decentralized sampling stations." Abayomi tok.

Murtala Mohammed Airport Lagos

Lagos state na di commercial hub centre of Nigeria

Before di lockdown, plenti businesses, entertainment, events na im dey happun for inside Lagos state every day by day.

Lagos State na di smallest state for Nigeria yet, e get di highest urban population, wey be 27.4 % of di national estimate according to UN-Habitat.

According to di 2006 National Census, Lagos State get population of 9,013,534

But for 2015, di UN-Habitat and international development agencies' estimate say Lagos State get about 24.6 million inhabitants.

Di state get international airport wey be di busiest for di kontri. Before di lockdown, travellers from China, US, UK, Canada and oda kontries from Europe and around di world dey land for di state on a daily basis plus ships wey also dey dock for di port.

Lagos state currently dey on a lockdown wey don enta di third week now - Di kontri President Muhammadu Buhari extend di initial two weeks total lockdown by anoda two weks.

Some residents don hala say pipo no dey obey di lockdown rule. Odas don criticise goment say dem adopt restriction wey no make sense based on di reality wey dey ground - say large percentage of pipo dey earn dia living based on every day hustle. But if di numbers continue to dey increase, e no clear wetin di next step, something wey don already dey make pipo worry.