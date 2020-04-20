Image copyright Office of the President of Ghana

President Akufo-Addo en decision to lift de partial ban on residents of Accra den Kumasi as part of strategy to fight coronavirus shock fans for Ghana.

On Sunday night, di president reveal for televised address inside say de lockdown dey end from Monday, April 20, 2020.

He reveal say de ban on public gatherings like church and Islamic activities, conferences, political rallies den tins still dey under ban.

But de decision no go down well plus most Ghanaians who share dema disappointment for social media top.

President for policy think tank, IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe say he no sure if dis be good decision, "1000+ covid cases now according to President..but he lift de partial lockdown suggesting say some WHO protocols dey remain."

"Personally, I no sure if this be good decision" Mr Cudjoe post social media after de President en address.

Other Ghanaians also enter social media to express dema views on de matter.

Skip Twitter post by @EmmanuelOheme13 Fellow Ghanaians lifting the lockdown is bad move, we are going to regret this

Nana Addo shouldn't give in to the pressure — ICEBERG 🇬🇭🇬🇧 (@EmmanuelOheme13) April 19, 2020

Sorry, this Facebook post is currently unavailable.

Why lift on lockdown shock fans

Most of de people who dey opposed to Prez Akufo-Addo en decision say within 3 weeks of lockdown, total number of cases for Ghana rise from around 100 catch 1024.

If during partial lockdown, de disease fit spread from hundreds to a thousand, how much more when free movement dey for everyone.

According to Ghana health Service, 82% of people wey get de coronavirus infections no get any travel history.

For most people what dis dey mean be say community spread start dey happen, so e be wrong say under dis condition government go now lift de lockdown.

But President Akufo-Addo say scientific data dey back de decision.

"We back de decision to impose restrictions on movement plus data wey we get, data and science dey back wana next course of action" he add.

'Stay home if you no think say e be safe'

Some Ghanaians too say dem dey support de move to lift lockdown on Accra den Kumasi.

Dem believe say if people no like de decision of government, make dem stay dem voluntarily stay home den practice preventive measures religiously.