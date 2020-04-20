Image copyright Getty Images

President Akufo-Addo lift de partial lockdown on residents of Accra den Kumasi as part of strategy to fight coronavirus.

On Sunday night, he talk for televised address inside say de lockdown dey end from Monday, April 20, 2020.

De decision no go down well plus some Ghanaians who feel say dis move be too early.

But govment say dem get plan.

Aggressive contact tracing

Ghana Health Service say very solid system dey in place to do aggressive contact tracing to identify infected people.

Dis dey help reduce de spread of de virus, na sake of dis reason Prez Akufo-Addo lift de lockdown.

Enhanced testing capacity

One reason why Ghana covid-19 cases dey up be sake of de enhanced testing wey health officials dey do.

Prez Akudo-Addo believe say Ghana go fit run more Covid-19 tests for places like Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research den Kumasi Center for Collaborative Research den National Public Health Reference Laboratory.

Dem also convert veterinary hospitals across de country for testing so say dem fit test more people.

Expansion in number of treatment den isolation centres

Govment get support from private sector people who dey build 100 bed facility purposely for de treatment of covid-19 patients.

Dem also dey use hospital like University of Ghana Medical Center, Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Greater Accra Regional Hospital, Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital den other facilities where dem dey isolate den treat patients.

Data and Science

President Akufo-Addo say data and science dey back en decision to lift de partial lockdown.

Although he no go into details what de data dey talk, he give signal say dem see how de virus dey spread which dey feed into de next reason.

Out of over 60,000 samples wey Ghana test, Prez Akufo-Addo talk Ghanaians say "we manage understand de dynamism of de virus, we map out en geographic footprint.

Image copyright Getty Images

Local production of PPEs increase

Govment manage work plus private sector which help increase de domestic capacity of Ghana to personal protective equipment, sanitisers and medicine to fight coronavirus.

Establishment of "current and potential hotspots"

As part of advanced contact tracing efforts by Ghana Health Officials, Prez Akufo-Addo say authorities establish "current and potential hotspots" of de virus.

With dis information, dem fit manage de virus spread by monitoring den hotspots closely.

Govment of Ghana say den also manage isolate den educate asymptomatic carriers of de virus.

Also despite decision to lift lockdown, areas wey go experience increased cases go chop lockdown.

Prez Akufo-Addo explain say if in case unexpected rise in cases happen for certain areas, police and military go dey on standby to block, impose lockdown and treat people for those areas.

General hygiene, social distancing protocols

Despite de reasons wey govment give for de lifting of lockdown, Ghana Prez advise transport operators say dem for follow social distancing and safety protocols like washing of hands.

He order say make pick small number of passengers den wear masks.

All Ghanaians including barbers, hair dressers, food vendors, markey women den stuff for wear masks everywhere.

Meanwhile, most Ghanaians who dey inside de informal sector wey dey live from hand to mouth dey inside difficult times sake of de lockdown.

Prez Akufo-Addo admit say de lockdown dey affect people dema livelihood, sake of that he release den people make dem fit work den take care of dema body.

Despite de lifting of ban on movement, public gatherings of more than 25 people, religious activities, political rallies den tins still dey under de ban.

Also education facilities like schools den stuff go remain closed as he announce on March 23, 2020.