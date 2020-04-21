Ankara Art: “I dey use my work dey stay positive” - Marcellina Akpojotor

Dem no support media player for your device

Ankara Art: “I dey use my work dey stay positive” - Marcellina Akpojotor

Marcellina Akpojotor na artist wey still dey work for inside di coronavirus lockdown for Lagos, Nigeria.

Marcelina wey her studio dey her house, no make her far from work and family.

Marcellina dey use Ankara fabric wey tailors no dey use again to take produce ogbonge work of art.

She tell BBC Pidgin say, her work dey about family and education and tins wey dey happun for society.