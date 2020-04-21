Image copyright ZIPLINE Image example Dis na drone wey Ghana dey take fight Covid- 19 disease

Ghana start dey use drone delivery technology in de fight against di new coronavirus (Covid-19) disease pandemic wey hit de country.

California based company, Zipline wey get dema drone-delivery operations for Ghana start dey fly samples for testing from over 1000 health facilities for rural Ghana go testing centres for Accra den Kumasi.

Dem start dey fly some 51 samples from Omenako drone distribution centre from Friday April 17, 2020, go Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research wey dey inside Accra for testing. and analysis.

Zipline CEO, Keller Rinaudo reveal say "Zipline wan help Ghana in dema fight against COVID-19 pandemic."

"Using de contactless drone delivery to transport COVID-19 test samples go allow de government respond to de pandemic den help more lives fast," Keller Rinaudo talk for statement inside.

Why drones fit be gamechanger for Ghana

De use of Zipline drones dey increase de speed at which samples dey catch medical testing centres which dey analyse samples for covid-19.

Before de use of drones, Ghana dey rely on truck delivery which dey take time.

Issue of distance, road traffic den tins dey reduce number of samples wey health workers fit test.

But with drones which fit travel 70 miles/116km's round trip, covid-19 testing centres dey receive samples within hours which dey help dem run more tests.

Ghana Prez Akudo-Addo believe say Ghana go fit fight de pandemic if de country fit run more covid-19 tests for places.

Ghana so far test some 68,000 people for covid-19 out of which 1042 people test positive for de virus, 99 recover wey 9 die.