Image copyright NCDC

Latest coronavirus cases in Nigeria on Tuesday 21 April pass 780 wit di highest Covid-19 confam cases in one day.

According to di latest report wey Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC give around 11:25pm on Tuesday, di kontri get 782 confamed cases of Covid- 19 disease and e don enta 25 states of di federation.

CASE SUMMARY FOR NIGERIA AS AT 21st APRIL 2020