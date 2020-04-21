Latest coronavirus cases in Nigeria don pass 780 wit di highest Covid-19 record in one day
Latest coronavirus cases in Nigeria on Tuesday 21 April pass 780 wit di highest Covid-19 confam cases in one day.
According to di latest report wey Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC give around 11:25pm on Tuesday, di kontri get 782 confamed cases of Covid- 19 disease and e don enta 25 states of di federation.
CASE SUMMARY FOR NIGERIA AS AT 21st APRIL 2020
- Total Samples Tested - 7153
- Total Confirmed cases - 782
- Discharged - 197
- Death - 25