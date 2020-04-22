Food for waste shop: How one woman dey help feed di poor for Abuja

Dem no support media player for your device

Food for waste shop: How one woman dey help feed di poor for Abuja

Imagine for dis lockdown wey hunger full ground and money scarce, you enta shop for your area and di only tin you need to buy food na plastic waste.

Dis na di idea behind ogbonge environmental entrepreneur, Adija Ujo decision to open ‘waste to food shop for Gwarimpa village for Abuja, di Nigeria capital.

Her plan na to help poor pipo for di area to put food for table for dia pikin.

She say her passion na to make sure say poor Nigerians no go bed hungry or drink only water to sleep and dis na why she wan establish dis ‘food for waste’ shop across all villages for Nigeria.