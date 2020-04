Coronavirus update: Nigerians for abroad narrate dia experience

Coronavirus update: Nigerians for abroad narrate dia experience

Many kontries for around di world dey on a lockdown as goment dey try to stop and prevent di spread of di coronavirus.

Dis one don affect many pipo in different ways.

While some get to work as essential staff, odas don either lose dia jobs or dey locked down for house.

Some of dem tok to BBC Pidgin about how dem dey cope.

One of dem na Lara Osigbeme, she be Respiratory Therapist for America wey get over 800,000 confam cases of Covid-19 as at 23 April, 2020.