Image copyright Getty Images

US President Donald Trump don sign executive order to suspend di approval of some green cards for now.

Dis measure, wey contain some number of exemptions, go last for 60 days and dem fit extend am, e tok.

President Trump say dem design di order to protect American workers jobs as coronavirus pandemic don affect dia economy.

Critics don sama accuse give oga Trump say im dey use di pandemic as cover up to do wetin im don dey plan to do since - dat na di tough immigration policies wey im bin promise.

Who go lose out and who di law no affect?

Dem dey expect dis measure to stop di practice of green card holders wey dey sponsor dia extended families for permanent US residency, wey di president call chain migration.

But dis no go affect di husband or wife (spouse) of American citizens' spouses and unmarried children under di age of 21.

Dis order also suspend di Diversity Visa Lottery, wey dey issue about 50,000 green cards every year

But hundreds of thousands of green card applicants wey already dey live and work for US dey exempted from dis measures, plus those wey wan enta di kontri to work as doctors, nurses or oda healthcare professionals.

Also anoda group wey dis no affect, na di hundreds of thousands of temporary guest visas wey dem issue each year to applicants as farm labourers and skilled workers for H-1B visa programme.

Wetin dis new measure fit result to

Di coronavirus pandemic fit make dis new order no work immediately because already almost all visa processing wey di state department dey don dey on hold for weeks as dem don close consulates.

But according to di Migration Policy Institute for Washington, President Trump order fit block more than 20,000 applicants per month from getting green card.

Omar Jadwat, wey be director of di American Civil Liberties Union's Immigrants' Rights Project, tok say di policy "fit cause real pain for families and employers across di kontri".

President Trump move dey likely to face legal challenges.