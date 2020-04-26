Image example Children dey learn online

Dis lockdown time, many mama and papa dem dey nack brain how as dem wan dey follow dem pikin stay for house, dey teach dem, dey helep dem for house.

One parenting coach - wey mean say di pesin sabi how to helep pipo dey tink pikin mata as dem dey grow - don share tips of how to survive dis lockdown togeda wit pikins wit BBC News Pidgin.

Yetty Williams naa wetin Oyinbo dey call

Na she be de person wey start dis company LagosMums- wey plenty plenty mama and papa dem dey go look if de mate hook dem for throat. She wan tell us how she dey take think de mata, make we self nor too think am, so we go hep our pikin dem stay for house nor get probl,e, nor cause shortage make verybody head coolele for house.

1. Keep Learning

Make we make sure say we still dey learn: Dis time good for pikin dem make dem dey learn sometin wey dem nor sabi before.

Nor be everytin be school mata, book mata, but no be say make dem carry waka, forget say school dey, because school go resume one day, make e no be say dem go do forget wetin dem bin dey learn.

Beta make una gree say evriday e get wetin dem go dey do - weda na morning time or afternoon time, make dem read, use computer, stmall, or even sef look television, dey learn all dis channel wey dey show sumtin wey dey do documentary.

Pikin go wan do computer from morning till night if una leave dem, so beta make we all gree, make dem plan- one hour for learning for computer.

You fit print work from computer for dem or ask dem teacher dem make dem self send una work.

For de pikin dem wey don grow, dem fit dey use internet dey fine di beta website wey LagosMums share give una.

BBC Pidgin also confam dis advice and find out dis LEARNING SCHEDULE FOR KIDS wey be free platform wey get plenty resources for all children up to the age 10.

Even LagosMums also get tips for dia website.

Image example Mama dey teach her pikin

2. Free playtime

Beta make una let una pikin dem dey do wetin dem wan do by dis time. All of us wan make our head dem come down by dis time. But una know say e good make dem self, do wetin dey dem mind, make dem talk as dem wan, waka dem waka dis time. Holiday time don start, Easter don nearly reach, so make we nor too bring book tension and wahala enter de mata, make e no go cause una shortage for front. If dem wan play for morning, make dem play, if na television, make dem look am. Wetin we must do as dem mama and papa na to make sure say dem do small work everyday, after dem fit play with dem toys, use computa, video game, follow dem self play as broda and sista for house. (We neva sabi de time wen dem go go school again, until dis Coro mata finish, so efritin now na small small.)

3. Fresh Air

Beta make all of us dey comot for inside house, dey enjoy breeze for outside. E nor good make pikin siddon inside house. We for waka for inside compound, dey siddon for veranda, for dommot. Breeze and sun dey good for person mind, dey helep everybody make mind coole, make body come down, make head calm,

4. Play games as a family

Image copyright DUMFRIES AND GALLOWAY COUNCIL Image example Isolation packs wey dem distribute for Dumfries and Galloway

Dis lockdown time, e dey good well well make all of us just dey with each other. We fit dey do awa work for daytime, maybe papa and mama dey do 'Work from home', people wey fit use computa or phone dey do dem work, de pikin dem self don do dem work….so e fit be day na evening, wey una go fit play some kind game dem, weda na ludo, or na Ayo, card, with de small pikin dem, or e fit be say una dey play monopoly with the big pikin dem. We tin dey important, na say make una enjoy una self. E dey help make una bond, they laugh, dey relax togeda.

5. Do chores around the house

Una fit do house work togeda. E fit get sumtin wey you do wan do since, maybe una wan 'range de parlour, or de pikin dem room, time don come to do am. Make you give everbody dem work, make dem do de things dem wey we talk say make dem go do. Everybody go fit do sumtin, weda na washing plate or na cooking. E dey important to dey wash hand, wash body well dis time- we suppose dey discuss am among ourself, make we all nor forget say we get to dey wash hand before we chip, after we cough or sneeze, or when we comot for toilet.

6. Connect online with family and friends

Dey house, dey do social distance nor mean say we nor go fit dey connect wit family: As technology full ground troway, we fit use phone dey take follow Mama and Papa, for village, , our sister and broda, awa pikin dem cousin person aunty and uncle - family wey dey stay far. Whazzap dey, Zoom dey, make we all dey see each other for phone even if we nor see each other Coro coro stand. Because all na face to face, and we fit dey do am.

7. Control screen time

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Child dey watch game for computa

E good make pikin dem dey use telephone, computa, television - all na screen- but if de time wey dem dey stay dey look am too tey, inself nor good for brain and if e too tay, person fit kolo. E good make dem dey use de same time for screen wey dem dey use wen dem comot for screen. So if dem play one hour for television or screen as we dey call am make dem play one hour for outside, or with demself, or make dem ride bicycle. If una get computa for house, beta make una use wetin dem dey call parental monitoring wey mean say una go download am put for una computa make e dey tell una as una pikin dey use de computa- e go dey give una idea how to dey manage de pikin dem on top de computa. Una fit set am, once de time finish, dem get to go do anoda thing. If una need recommendation una fit try Qustodio wey Madam Yetty dey to take set de time wey her pikin dem go take use computa.

8. Exercise

E beta make una with de pikin dem dey exercise. Una fit dey do am small small, till e don master una, una self don master am- una go first start with small stretching of body, fit reach de one wey dem dey do for YouTube. If una dey stay estate, unal for waka near una house dem, or waka inside compound. We nor say make una waka go outside, oh because dem say make we give each other chance- so unless you sabi say you go fit maintain 2 meters distance between una and other people, beta make una all stay for inside compound.

9. Watch television together

Una fit dey look film for house togeda; Wen una don look am finish, e good make una come pull de tory of the film again, discuss am reach ground. Na turn by turn una go dey select de film wen una go look, make everybody put mouth choose film, make una all gree as una go dey talk de matter make everybody mouth join, make e nor be say some people nor go put mouth.

10. Pray together

Make una dey pray togeda- as family- dey teach una pikin una faith, weda una be moslem abi Christian, make pikin dem learn as una dey pray, why una dey pray. Wey dis Coro Coro ( COVID19) don dey now, some people dey fear becos of de things dem wey dem dey hear, everywia, people sabi people wey de mata don affe ct. Nor be becos of fear, but becos all of us must face God one day, beta make we start to dey sabi now. So e good make we dey take prayer dey comot fear-fear, make we put we life for God hand.

Written by Yetty Williams, Parenting Coach, Founder and CEO Lagosmums